Analysts Anticipate DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

DBVT traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $627.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,278.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

