Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.51. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.62 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $154,358.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $246,441. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 1,492.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.