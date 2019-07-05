Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,009,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,031,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 173,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 179.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,263,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

