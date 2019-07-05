Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Michael R. Winter purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $569,771.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

