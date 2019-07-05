Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.47.
In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Michael R. Winter purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $569,771.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
