Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $43.49 on Monday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 38,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,541,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund (Ohi Rivervest II sold 93,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $3,733,465.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,690 shares of company stock worth $10,674,382. 52.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allakos by 4,853.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Allakos by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.