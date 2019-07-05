ALIS (ALIS) Price Down 40.6% Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 36.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, ALIS has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. ALIS has a market cap of $1.03 million and $187.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00293889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.01780442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00153696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

