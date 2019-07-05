Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given a $35.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 2,291,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,664. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

