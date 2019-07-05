Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.03.

AKBA stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

