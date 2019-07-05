Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $38.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. Aecom’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $268,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

