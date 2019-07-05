Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Set at $95.00 by Roth Capital

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) received a $95.00 price objective from stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

AYI traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. 827,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 784.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

