Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $150.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $135.17 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 46,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

