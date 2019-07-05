Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and Kallo (NYSE:KALO) Financial Comparison

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorn International and Kallo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International $28.44 million 2.54 $31.13 million N/A N/A Kallo N/A N/A -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Dividends

Acorn International pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kallo does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acorn International and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International 112.41% 50.82% 42.09% Kallo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acorn International and Kallo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Acorn International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 6.87, meaning that its share price is 587% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acorn International beats Kallo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Kallo

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications. The company also develops Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization technology, which is used to maintain records of patient treatment history. In addition, it offers Mobile Clinic Telehealth System, a mobile clinic long distance or telehealth technology that enables remote transmission of standardized formats of data for laboratory information, diagnostic imaging, diagnosis, and clinical notes. Further, the company offers Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a tele-health program that encompasses various technology and administrative processes to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. It primarily serves clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Kallo Inc. in January 2011. Kallo Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

