Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Saturday, June 15th.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 3,622 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $161,686.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,738.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,909. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,428,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 297,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.21. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.