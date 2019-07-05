Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $36.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

ACHC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 231,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,099. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.02 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,791 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $83,558,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 782,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

