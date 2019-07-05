Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

ACIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $580,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 8,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $449,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,411 shares of company stock worth $7,440,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 113,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acacia Communications (ACIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.