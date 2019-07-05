AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by Leerink Swann to Buy

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by Leerink Swann to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.73.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,991. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.08. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.