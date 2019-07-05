ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 23.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 22.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBN shares. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

