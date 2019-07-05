$21.16 Million in Sales Expected for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will report $21.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.94 million and the highest is $21.39 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $22.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year sales of $85.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.11 million to $86.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.88 million, with estimates ranging from $85.12 million to $90.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 382,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $508.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

