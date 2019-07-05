$21.16 Million in Sales Expected for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will report $21.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.94 million and the highest is $21.39 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $22.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year sales of $85.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.11 million to $86.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.88 million, with estimates ranging from $85.12 million to $90.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 382,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CORR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $508.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
