$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.86. 44,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,170. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 152.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

