$1.26 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.33. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,757. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.