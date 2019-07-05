$1.17 EPS Expected for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $350.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.02. 245,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other IDACORP news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 176.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 108.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 521 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

