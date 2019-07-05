$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein sold 159,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $9,045,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 11,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

