$0.60 EPS Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Forrester Research by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. 26,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,338. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

