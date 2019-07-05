$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. FOX’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86. FOX has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FOX by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

