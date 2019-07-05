$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 39.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.84. Globant has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

