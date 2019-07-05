-$0.49 EPS Expected for Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.63. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth $33,440,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth $3,485,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

