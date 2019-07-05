$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Parsley Energy reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $427.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:PE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 1,918,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,145,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 209,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

