$0.33 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 1,629,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,848. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

