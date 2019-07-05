$0.32 EPS Expected for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FGL will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. FGL had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised FGL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FGL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 722.7% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FGL by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,184,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 781,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FGL by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 703,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in FGL by 3,462.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 604,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,827 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,623,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 638,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,573. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

