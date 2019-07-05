-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 73.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

GAIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.26. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 443,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

