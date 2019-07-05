$0.31 EPS Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $163.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $100,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,160,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,709. Shutterstock has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

