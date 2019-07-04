ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

