Zacks: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Permianville Royalty Trust an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 26,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

