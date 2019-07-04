Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) to “Hold”

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87. Granite Real Estate has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter.

