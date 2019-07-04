Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to “Hold”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $221.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Debra Lynn Steck sold 30,540 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $1,466,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

