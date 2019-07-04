Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMSC. ValuEngine downgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded American Superconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AMSC stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.94.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 116,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

