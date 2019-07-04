Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.33 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

