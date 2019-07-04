Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seacor (NYSE:CKH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. Seacor has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Seacor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $209.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

