Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.76 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 358.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 165,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 101,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

