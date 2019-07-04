Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) to Hold

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Endologix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Endologix stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. Endologix has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 173.52% and a negative net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 509,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 880.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 496,113 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,941,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 264,453 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

