Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CONN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CONN stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $62,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Miller purchased 11,765 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after buying an additional 411,845 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 259,234 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 146,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 134,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 129,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

