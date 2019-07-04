Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 65,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

