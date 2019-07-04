Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

