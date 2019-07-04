Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $92.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $96.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $368.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.70 million to $369.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $364.07 million, with estimates ranging from $356.70 million to $371.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.62 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 19.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 885 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $52,816.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $246,441. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amerisafe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amerisafe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

AMSF traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.