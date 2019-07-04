Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $4.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $9.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,013. The stock has a market cap of $396.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.63. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

