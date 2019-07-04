Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $261.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

