Zacks: Analysts Expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will report sales of $229.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.00 million and the highest is $243.75 million. Extraction Oil & Gas reported sales of $260.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $993.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.40 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of XOG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 3,913,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $672.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.