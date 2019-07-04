Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $67,403.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,287 shares of company stock worth $1,136,087. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after buying an additional 210,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 663,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 89,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $437.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.