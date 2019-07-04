Zacks: Analysts Expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.69 Million

Analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $63.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.70 million and the lowest is $63.67 million. AppFolio posted sales of $47.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $254.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $254.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.06 million, with estimates ranging from $313.80 million to $324.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $233,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,475 over the last 90 days. 42.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,967. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 184.25 and a beta of 1.20. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

