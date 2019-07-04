Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 745,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,374. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

